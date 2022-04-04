Police continue to search for person who shot 2 people, including child at Orlando restaurant

Two people, including a child, were hurt in a shooting at an Orlando restaurant over the weekend.

The Juicy Crab was open when bullets went flying, just before midnight Saturday.

People were inside eating when a shooter unloaded at least a dozen rounds into the restaurant.

The two people who were shot are going to be OK.

Orlando police are searching for the person who fired shots into the busy restaurant off Kirkman Road.

Eyewitness News spoke to a mother who was a few stores down just before the shooting.

“I can’t believe what happened here. Oh my God, I’m so stressed about it. It’s so sad,” said Glory Rosado.

Investigators have not released a suspect description or a possible motive.

We’ll be checking in with police for any updates.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department.

