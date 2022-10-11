Police continue to search for suspect in deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy in Boston

Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenage boy in broad daylight in Boston on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a 14-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second gunshot victim, also a juvenile, was subsequently found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries in an apartment on the nearby Cobden Street.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden expressed great concern over the brazen nature of the incident.

“We have too many guns on our streets. This is another shooting in broad daylight on a holiday,” Hayden said during a news conference. “It’s concerning. I can tell you that when I was in the DA’s office on homicide response, I don’t remember responding to this many daytime shootings. There seem to be more and more of them.”

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The double shooting occurred about a mile away from Jeremiah Burke High School, where another teenager was shot and hospitalized last week.

Investigators assigned to Hayden’s office are assisting Boston police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

