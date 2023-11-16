Police continue search for ‘villains’ responsible for death of Knightdale mother

Police are continuing to search for a suspect in the death of a Knightdale woman who was shot on her front porch this month.

Shinaka Ocean Earth, 40, was shot and killed Nov. 8, when multiple gunshots were fired around 8 p.m. into her home on Twain Town Drive.

When officers arrived at the reported shooting, Earth was found wounded in front of her home. She died at the scene, police said.

“Our primary goal is to identify the villains responsible for this cowardly act and bring them to justice,” Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said in a news release Wednesday.

“Our detectives continue to uncover new details, and the information we glean demands a meticulous, calculated approach. We appreciate the family and the public’s desire for answers and the need for a sense of closure. With that said, we must preserve the integrity of the investigation by closely guarding those details.”

Earth is survived by three children, Earth’s husband told WRAL, who reported that several gun shell casings and bullet holes were visible at Earth’s home.

The eastern Wake County shooting is rare. It is the second homicide reported in Knightdale this year. In March, a man was stabbed fatally in a workplace dispute.

In July, a man was charged with assaulting and shooting someone at a Knightdale sports bar.

The Knightdale Police Department asks for anyone who may have information on this case to call them at 919-217-2281.