Police continue searching for missing girl one month after disappearance

May 29—SYRACUSE — Police don't believe a teenager who disappeared a month ago is in or around Syracuse.

Aaliyah Ramirez, 14, was last seen leaving her home in an apartment building along Parkway Drive the morning of April 27. An Indiana Silver Alert was broadcast three days later, and remains active while the search for Ramirez is underway. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has also posted information about Ramirez through its network.

Syracuse Police Chief James Layne said the department is still investigating Ramirez's disappearance along with the Indiana State Police. He couldn't provide much more information about the case as a result.

"We just can't release any details that could jeopardize the case," Layne said. "We're continuing investigating and will continue to do so until Aaliyah's located."

As far as how the girl disappeared, all Layne could say was police are investigating all the possibilities.

"We don't know 100% what did occur, so we have to look at it from all approaches," Layne said.

He noted he doesn't believe Ramirez is still in the local area. The initial missing person's report by Syracuse police, issued two days before the Silver Alert was issued, indicated Ramirez could have possibly been bound toward Marion or toward Palm Beach County, Florida.

Investigators have also conferred with federal agencies in searching for Ramirez, Layne said. At the same time, the department has received a variety of tips and messages on the case through email, social media posts and phone calls over the past month, though Layne didn't have an estimate on the volume of the messages provided.

He said investigators are following up on the tips that come in, and he encouraged anyone who believes they've seen Ramirez to call Syracuse police as soon as possible so the tip can be investigated. Layne also thanked the community for all the assistance that's been provided so far.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children elaborated on a need for awareness and coming forward with information.

Many missing children are 'missing in plain sight' — they may have been abducted by a family member, run away with friends, or they may be living down the street from you," said John Bischoff, vice president of NCMEC's missing children division. "However a child went missing, we are likely to encounter them in our daily lives and that's why it's so important to be aware."

Ramirez was described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, 138 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

Anybody with information about her is asked to call Syracuse police at 574-267-5667. Tips can also be shared through NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.