Police continue searching for teen's killer

Jul. 19—HARLINGEN — Six years after her murder, police continue to search for Nahomi Rodriguez's killer.

In July 2016, Rodriguez, 19, of San Benito, left her job at a McDonald's restaurant.

Nearly a year later, her remains were found near a ditch near Rio Hondo.

"Six Years later and someone still knows what happened," Harlingen police officials posted on the department's Facebook page. "Maybe that person is you. Don't live with the guilt of knowing what happened and not reporting it. Help Nahomi's family find closure and help Nahomi rest in peace."

Missing

On July 17, 2016, Rodriguez was working the night shift at a McDonald's restaurant at 602 N. 77 Sunshine Strip.

At about 12:30 p.m., she called her mother, telling her she had found a ride home.

After studying surveillance camera footage, investigators believe she got into a man's SUV at about 1:30 a.m.

She never came home.

Remains found

For months, her photograph flashed on billboards while her story drew national headlines amid an investigation that included the FBI, Homeland Security and the Texas Rangers.

In April 2017, dental records identified her remains found near a canal at Centerline Road and FM 106 east of Rio Hondo.

Later, the Harlingen and San Benito police departments along with the Cameron County District Attorney's Office and Harlingen Area Crimestoppers offered $25,000 for information leading to her killer's arrest.

Six years later, Harlingen police investigators continue to urge those with information to call the police department at 956-216-5401 or the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers 956-425-Tips (8477) with any information.