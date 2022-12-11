Police continue to seek identity of second shooter in Market Street incident

Dec. 11—Frederick police continue to investigate the identity of one of the men accused of shooting at each other in downtown Frederick on Friday night.

Police received a report of multiple gunshots in the unit block of South Market Street, near West All Saints Street, around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

An officer who arrived at the scene fired a department-issued gun at one of them, but did not hit the man, police spokesman Allen Etzler said in an interview Friday night.

One of the men surrendered and was taken into custody, but the other fled, Etzler said.

Police are still trying to determine that man's identify and have no further updates, Etzler said in a text message Saturday evening.

Montgomery County police are investigating the Frederick officer's use of their weapon. The officer was not identified Saturday.

Police said they think this was an isolated incident between the two people and not related to Friday evening's Kris Kringle Procession, which was held downtown shortly before the shooting occurred.

Parts of South Market, West All Saints and Ice streets were closed off while police investigated.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident or video footage to call them at 301-600-2102.

