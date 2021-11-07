Police continue to seek leads in teen’s shooting death at an East El Paso house party

El Paso Police Department continues to ask for leads in the shooting death of a teen outside a house party in East El Paso.

At 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 22, a house party at the 12500 block of Wendy Reed Drive got out of control after it had become overcrowded. Soon after, fights broke out outside, and there was an exchange of gunfire between some of the individuals fighting.

As a result, 18-year old Kenneth Ellababedi was fatally shot and died at the scene.

A 17-year old teen was also shot and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

