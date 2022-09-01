Police continue waiting on toxicology report on pilot who landed on I-70 near Oak Grove

Authorities continue waiting on toxicology reports nearly seven weeks after a Johnson County pilot landed on Interstate 70 near Oak Grove and was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Once the reports are completed, the case will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On July 15, John Seesing, 35, of Prairie Village made an emergency landing on westbound I-70 after the small plane he was flying ran out of fuel.

He was arrested on suspicion of DWI, careless and imprudent actions that involved a crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest report.

Seesing has a student pilot certificate that was issued in January 2020, according to the FAA airmen registry. He is prohibited from carrying passengers.s

The plane landed on the highway and struck a guardrail. Seesing was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since maintained his innocence, and said in court filings that he did not refuse drug or alcohol tests.