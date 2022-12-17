Police continue working open homicide cases

Dec. 17—DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department's daily patrols and calls are enough to keep it busy. Added to that, DPD investigators have approximately 20 open shooting-related homicide cases going back the last 10 years.

There have been seven homicides this year. All of them are open cases, meaning the police department either hasn't presented them to the state's attorney's office, or the police department is waiting for something.

DPD Deputy Chief Josh Webb, who oversees the investigation division, said probably once every week if not once every two weeks they are getting some information on an open homicide case.

Sometimes the information comes from calls, people showing up to the Public Safety Building lobby or Crimestoppers tips. Sometimes it comes from someone who's been arrested and tells police they have information to share.

"So, there's a lot of different ways it can happen," Webb said. "Sometimes we'll have other jurisdictions who arrest somebody and say, 'This person is trying to work something out with us and they say they know something about one of your homicide cases.' ... Now sometimes again it's information we already knew, but sometimes it's not."

The police investigators don't call the cases unsolved. They are referred to as "open cases."

To the public, "unsolved" means no one has been arrested and no one's been brought to court for the crime. To the detectives, "unsolved" means they don't know who did this and they don't know what happened. That actual percentage is very small, Webb said.

"The majority of them around here, even the ones that are still open, we kind of know what happened and a lot of times we actually have suspects," he said. "We just don't have enough for the state's attorney's office to charge, or their decision isn't to charge."

Webb said the police department has a portion of the process. The division can only do an investigation and decide whether there is probable cause to arrest someone at that moment. It does no good if the state's attorney's office says it will release the person the next day because there isn't enough to charge the person, he said.

"We feel really good about some of them," Webb said of current open cases.

Some may be where they know who did it.

Webb said they don't release all of that information to the public. They don't want to scare off anything else that might be coming in about the case or they don't want to taint the investigation.

"Just because you don't see something necessarily being spread out there doesn't mean that we've forgotten about it or we're not working on it," Webb said.

"Don't think that we've forgotten about these, and that we're not working on them behind the scenes," he added. "We're just working through that information, and we also don't want to hurt the case by putting information out there, especially information that later on could prove to be false."

Slow-moving cases

In some of the cases, Webb said the department has no new information.

"We have some, this part is probably the most frustrating, where we know who did it because people will tell us off the record, but they're not willing to come in and give a statement and they're not willing to come in and go to court," Webb said. "And they've made that personal decision to say, 'Yeah I mean I'll tell you that's who did it and I saw it, but I'm not going to come in and officially tell you that,' which is required, right, it's required in a murder case that we get an audio-recorded statement and they come to court and testify and all that."

"We had a homicide where there was a party and there were 20 to 30 people there. None will come in and tell the police about it. Or they say they were looking away, 'I don't recall, I was really intoxicated that night. I'm not sure.' They have just decided that in their mind, it's OK for them not to be involved," Webb said.

"So we're literally waiting on them to decide that they want to be involved and they want to help us do something about that. So those are the really frustrating ones," he said.

There are other cases where someone was shot from a car and there weren't many witnesses who know what happened, and it's hard to get information from that.

"That's been a shift in society over the last 10 or fewer years, where people are completely unwilling to be involved. They say they are concerned for their safety," Webb said.

But Webb said it's more that they don't want to go to court and have that burden and be involved.

Financial rewards can be helpful.

The police department is more successful with Crimestoppers and other rewards when they have an arrest warrant and are looking for someone. Those tips can be helpful.

"It's a two-way street. If we're willing to work with the community, the people in the community must be willing to work back," Webb said.

The Three Kings of Peace have helped with some witnesses, but not enough to overcome all the barriers with cases.

Some recent homicides may come to mind first in the public's mind, such as the shootings of 14-year-old Ronald Miller Jr. earlier this year, the shooting of 38-year-old Jordan Marvin E. Dye last month and the 2019 shooting of Terry L. Gaines, who was a pizza delivery driver.

Homicide updates

When a homicide occurs, the police department gives information about the incident that it can. Then the public may not hear any updates or anything after.

"A lot of that stuff, we keep it very close," Webb said. "We have some open cases where the suspect is the suspect in more than one (case). If we could have gotten them on the first one, maybe the second one wouldn't have happened."

The other problem is, with information spreading quickly through social media, when defenses come up, someone can say a witness didn't really know something as a witness, they just read it because the police or someone else said that's what happened.

Webb said they keep a lot of the information that only would be known by people involved or the person who committed the crime, to themselves. That's because if the police department has to present the information to a judge and jury, they can say the only way a person knows this information is they were present at the crime, and the information wasn't told to the general public.

"Now with the families, we're usually a little bit more open," Webb said.

There's still information not divulged to anyone.

"It's a necessary evil if we want to actually get justice and, get this person into court," Webb said.

A lot of times families will call the police department for updates. The police department will call families if something significant happens in a case.

Webb said they don't call if there is nothing new to report; they don't want to upset them.

"We want to call them when we have good news and when we're ready to tell them something good. So, I think we're always hopeful from day to day that we're going to be able to call them at any moment and tell them that," Webb said. "A lot of the families are in contact with us themselves."

Webb added that this isn't about all victims, but "a lot of times the victims in these cases are involved in activity that allows them to be in a situation where they've become victims. And I think that has a lot to do with why the cooperation is low."

There are some longtime open cases that go back decades. Some aren't closed even if there were no arrests or the suspect is deceased now. But realistically, unless new information comes up, there may not be anything more to work the cases.

Webb said the community is seeing fewer homicides, with the city trending in the right direction. He said he thinks it has more to do with the way the police department is handling its pro-active street work.

He says they've probably taken more guns off the streets in the last two years than they have in the 10 years prior.

The Community Housing Unit alone took more than 50 guns off the streets of Danville in a one-year period, the police department has reported.

The number of homicides by gunfire the city sees a year has fluctuated. It's been in the double digits.

Webb said the goal is to be at zero.

"I think we're making progress in the right direction," Webb said.

He said he hopes people in the community see that too, and they want to be more involved as the community is going in the right direction.

The city saw more homicides around 2017-2019, when there were groups in the city going back and forth. One homicide would spawn another and it was tit for tat. Until a lot of those were worked on and some people were put in prison, that's when it started to die down, Webb said.

Waiting on lab reports

One homicide this year was Miller in July in the 100 block of East Davis Street.

"We're still waiting on lab reports and some stuff to come back," Webb said. "But unfortunately, we haven't identified where there's any witnesses that were actually outside as eyewitnesses at that moment. All the witnesses either heard it or came out after. And then they saw some action afterwards. We're hopeful that somebody will come forward that says, 'I actually saw this happen or I was there.' And we just haven't been able to identify that person yet."

"As of right now, the way it stands is. He was shot by somebody from the street. And we haven't been able to identify who that person was. And nobody has come forward to tell us who that person is. So, we haven't really heard anything since then because really nothing's happened. We haven't gotten any lab reports back to tell us (or) identify anybody either," according to Webb.

The family has talked with detectives about what they've heard.

"We have some possible reasons why some of these things might have transpired that night. But again that hasn't translated into any witnesses coming forward, and that's just given us some avenues to look at. But not ones we're willing to share with the public because we haven't been able to corroborate those...," Webb said.

Webb added that in cases in general, security cameras at businesses and homes are great now too, and so are the city's Flock cameras with the license plate readers.

"That's identified some people we've been able to talk to in that case but hasn't panned out to anything substantial," he said.

An incident might not be caught on the cameras, but the foot and vehicle traffic is being caught and can help police.

"The No. 1 factor of why these cases are open and not closed is people from the community not coming forward and saying what happened," Webb said.

In non-fatal shooting cases, he said, "... You would think that the person that got shot would tell you what happened to them. And I would say sometimes in these cases it's probably 50-50 in whether or not they actually tell us the truth."

"Probably 75 percent or higher of cases would get taken care of right away if the people who had the information would give statements and be willing to go to court," he added. "I don't know what else to get someone to cooperate. I think there's this disconnect of what the right thing and the wrong thing is to do."

He said they allow the other factors, social and peer pressure and fear of what else might happen, to take over.

Webb said the police could alleviate someone's fears if their cooperation led them to arrest the person and the person isn't out there to commit future shootings.

In comes cases, there may be DNA, fingerprint or other evidence sitting at the state lab they are waiting on. It's been analyzed but they haven't matched it with anyone yet.

They are waiting for that match to come through the system, Webb said.

"So sometimes it becomes a waiting game, and it's like, 'Why aren't you working on this?'" Webb said about some people insinuating the police aren't doing their job. "We've already collected the evidence, there isn't more. We've already sent it in. It's already been analyzed. We're waiting for that stuff that's been analyzed to be matched to something else. But it hasn't happened yet. But we're hopeful that's it's going to happen."