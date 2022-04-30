Standoff ends at Baymont hotel in Waukesha after report of shots fired in room; a 44-year-old man is in custody

WAUKESHA - Authorities took a 44-year-old man into custody Friday night after a standoff at a Baymont by Wyndham hotel that began when officers responding to a disturbance reported gunshots being fired inside one of the hotel's guest rooms.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the hotel just before 6 p.m., on a report of a disturbance. At some point while officers were at the hotel, gunfire erupted from one of the rooms. At least one officer returned fire.

Officers from a number of Waukesha County departments responded, blocked off streets and evacuated hotel guests as well as other businesses near the hotel at 2111 E. Moreland Blvd.

A Waukesha Police Department news release said sheriff's deputies had been attempting to serve the man a commitment order when he became uncooperative. The man, who has had a handful of run-ins with police in the past, had reportedly made threats to a staff member at a group home.

Police declined to identify the suspect.

As officers approached the man's hotel room door, he shouted a threat then fired two gunshots, the release said. An officer shot back but none of the three shots struck anyone. Police backed away from the door and took cover.

Shortly thereafter, a number of armored law enforcement vehicles responded to the hotel and the hotel was evacuated.

“What we’re dealing with is an issue surrounding shots fired earlier," said Deputy Chief Dennis Angle of the Waukesha Police Department, speaking as the situation was unfolding. "We have a lot of different resources – attempting to take a suspect into custody right now. There are no injuries reported at this time.”

The man was taken into custody around 8:45 p.m.

More: What we know about the shots fired incident at the Baymont hotel in Waukesha along Moorland Boulevard

Authorities send out reverse 911 alert

The hotel is in a busy commercial area in Waukesha about a mile west of the I-94 and Highway 18 interchange.

Authorities sent out a reverse 911 alert asking people within a half-mile radius of the hotel to avoid the area.

Story continues

Officers set up a command post at the nearby Waukesha Skateland facility.

According to emergency radio traffic provided by Broadcastify:

Waukesha Police were dispatched to the hotel in response to a 911 call from a man in one of the rooms who was “yelling and screaming” into the phone. He then hung up on the 911 operator.

Police arrived and apparently went to the room where the 911 call originated.

Shortly after that, an officer radioed to dispatchers, “Shots fired! Shots fired! Send everybody!”

“Everyone’s coming,” a dispatcher replied.

Another officer radioed, “Shots fired. We believe the subject in the room is firing rounds.”

Officers then took cover.

“We have help coming, guys,” another dispatcher radios to officers.

Journal Sentinel · Waukesha officers report shots fired at hotel

Officers from numerous agencies in Waukesha County responded to the officers’ call for help.

The hotel was surrounded by officers, some in tactical gear, and negotiators talked by phone briefly with a man in the hotel room, according to police and emergency radio traffic.

Around 8:45 p.m., the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department sent out another reverse 911 alert saying the situation was "all clear."

No officers, guests or the suspect were injured in the incident.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shots fired report at Waukesha Baymont hotel, suspect in custody