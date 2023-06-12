Police: Convicted arsonist set Richmond garage fire

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man with an arson conviction is now accused of igniting a fire that damaged a garage on the city's south side.

Bradley Richard Chamness, 47, was charged last week in Wayne Superior Court 2 with arson, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to court documents, Chamness on June 8 set fire to a couch that was outside a garage in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street.

The flames spread to the garage. City firefighters extinguished the blaze, which did damage estimated at between $5,000 and $10,000.

Investigators determined surveillance video from a nearby property showed a man, later identified as Chamness, setting the couch on fire "and walking away from the area," according to an affidavit.

More: Man charged with arson in Richmond house blaze that injured firefighter

A police detective recognized the man shown in the video as Chamness, who investigators then found at his home, about two blocks from the scene of the fire.

During an interview at the Richmond Police Department, Chamness "admitted to starting the couch on fire," an investigator wrote.

"He stated that he used his lighter and lit some paper that (was) on the couch on fire," the affidavit said,.

The Richmond man said he did not wait at the scene to watch firefighters battle the blaze.

However, Chamness recalled that he had set another garage on fire, about six years ago, "so that he could see the fire units respond and fight the fire."

That blaze resulted in the Richmond man being convicted of arson, in Wayne Circuit Court, in December 2017.

Asked why he set last week's fire, Chamness "had no specific reason other than he gets an urge to do so," the investigator reported, and also suggested medication he was on might be responsible.

He continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Monday under a $17,500 bond.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man again accused of setting a local garage on fire