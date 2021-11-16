Police: Convicted child sex offender possessed child porn

Nov. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A convicted child sex offender was found to have several images of child pornography in his possession, authorities say.

Michael J. Steindl, 64, 1313 S. 75th Ave., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Steindl, which prohibits him from having contact with children or using the internet. He also cannot leave Eau Claire or Dunn counties.

Steindl returns to court Dec. 28.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy received a cybertip Oct. 21 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip indicated that on June 23 an image of child pornography was uploaded by a specific phone number that was also associated with a specific email address.

The image of child porn was linked to a Verizon account associated with Steindl.

Five images of child porn involving young girls were eventually found on the account.

Authorities then learned that Steindl is a registered sex offender.

The deputy executed a search warrant at Steindl's residence on Friday. Steindl was not home but the deputy was able to reach him by phone.

Steindl said he was driving to South Dakota to pick up a vehicle. The deputy informed him she needed to speak with him. He said he would call her back.

Steindl did not return the call but later returned to his residence, claiming he lost his phone on the way back home.

The deputy then asked Steindl how suspected images of child pornography got on his account. He said he has looked at pornography before but denied seeing any pornographic images of children.

Steindl kept indicating that he felt the images were associated with his account because of malware and advertising.

Steindl is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child in May 1994 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of all five charges, Steindl could be sentenced to up to 75 years in prison.