Police: Convicted criminal caught with loaded gun at Mass. trampoline park

A convicted criminal was arrested over the weekend after police say he brought a loaded gun to a Massachusetts trampoline park.

Chantra Say, 32, of Fall River, is facing charges including carrying a high-capacity firearm, possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an armed man at Funz Trampoline Park in New Bedford around 7 p.m. Saturday witnessed Say attempt to pass a bag to another person before ditching it in a garbage can, police said.

Say allegedly resisted arrest before officers were able to handcuff him. A subsequent search of the discarded bag yielded a 9mm handgun and 13 rounds of ammunition.

During the booking process, Say refused to identify himself, according to police. Officers later learned that he was on probation out of Bristol Superior court for assault with intent to commit murder and possession of a firearm.

Say’s convictions stem from his involvement in a Fall River shooting that took place during the summer of 2010.

The incident remains under investigation.

