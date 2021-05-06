Police: Convicted felon found with drugs, guns

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

May 6—A Johnstown man faces felony drug and weapons charges after police found him with marijuana, cocaine and a loaded handgun that was stolen, authorities allege.

City police charged William Rondell Jackson, 29, of the 900 block of Bedford Street, with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegally possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called on Dec. 29 to a domestic dispute on Bedford Street involving a weapon.

Police said when they arrived, they found Jackson and a few others arguing, and marijuana was visible.

Police allegedly seized a gun from the attic that was loaded with 410 shotgun shells and other ammunition.

Police used a search warrant and drug dog Thor indicated throughout the home. Police allegedly found marijuana, four baggies of suspected cocaine, a scale, Ziploc baggies and a stolen 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, the complaint said.

Jackson pleaded guilty on July 31, 2013, to possession with intent to deliver drugs, a felony, which bars him from possessing a firearm, the complaint said.

Jackson was arraigned on Wednesday by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and freed on $75,000 unsecured bond.

Recommended Stories

  • Democrat Bee Nguyen announces run for Georgia secretary of state

    Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the daughter of Vietnamese refugees, announced Tuesday she will run for Georgia secretary of state in 2022 to counter Republican efforts to restrict access to voting.Why it matters: Nguyen may face embattled Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger, who is being challenged by multiple fellow Republicans who believe he did not do enough to defend former President Trump during the 2020 election.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: “Republicans have done everything in their power to silence the voices of voters who chose an America that works for all of us, and not just some of us,” she said in her announcement.“But we will not allow anyone to stand in the way of our right to a free and fair democracy.”The big picture: Trump has repeatedly criticized Raffensperger for refusing to overturn the state's 2020 election results and has endorsed one of the state secretary's primary challengers, Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.).Nguyen told the New York Times this week that Raffensperger deserves credit for standing up to Trump and rejecting his false claims of voter fraud after the election. However, she criticized Raffensperger for advocating for Georgia's new voting rights law and for continuing to support Trump.Nguyen is the first state Democrat to announce for secretary of state and the fifth Democrat in Georgia's House to launch a bid for a statewide office in 2022, according to AP. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Endangered condor egg hatches in Northern California's wild

    A California condor egg has hatched in Northern California’s wild, the newest member of Pinnacles National Park’s recovery program for the endangered species. The egg hatched April 12 after two months of round-the-clock incubation by both parents who protected their fragile egg from the elements and potential predators, park rangers said in a social media post. Since 2003, park rangers at Pinnacles, a 26,000-acre park in rural San Benito County about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of San Francisco, and Ventana Wildlife Society wildlife biologists have managed a release site at the park for captive-bred California condors.

  • Health Care Exec Busted for Illegal 153-Person Grand Canyon Hike

    Facebook/Joe MountA Washington State man is facing federal charges for allegedly organizing a largely unmasked, non-socially distanced, 153-person hike across the Grand Canyon that not only violated COVID-19 restrictions but normal group size limits, too.Joseph Don Mount, who until recently was the chief operating officer at a Chehalis, Washington, medical clinic, is also accused of lying to National Park Service officials about his plans, which included having two buses and three vans transport attendees to and from the October 2020 event, according to a criminal complaint made public on May 5 in Arizona federal court. An administrator at the Steck Clinic confirmed that Mount no longer works there.To minimize environmental impact, rim-to-rim hikes such as the one Mount is accused of carrying out have been strictly limited to groups of 30 or fewer since 2014. In an effort to stem the COVID pandemic, rim-to-rim hikes have since been limited to 11 people. Mount suggested everyone on the trip bring walkie-talkies to coordinate so they would avoid being seen in a big group, Park Ranger Timothy Hopp said in an affidavit attached to the complaint.Mount, 34, now faces five misdemeanor counts: knowingly giving a false or fictitious report; intentionally interfering with a government employee while engaged in official duties; soliciting business in a park area without a permit; violating the normal group size limit; and violating COVID-19 mitigation group size limits.Mount said he was unaware of the charges until The Daily Beast contacted him for comment on Wednesday.“I had no idea about this,” he said, explaining that he, along with others who were on the group hike, “live and breathe the outdoors.”“With COVID and everything, people were just itching to get out,” Mount continued. “I didn’t do it for profit. People had already bought plane tickets and made plans. I’d say about a third to half were single parents, and had arranged childcare.”Mount pushed back against allegations that he was violating park policy or federal law, claiming that anything he did with a group of more than 10 took place outside the park.https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10224967224154176&set=pb.1423503533.-2207520000..&type=3Park rangers became aware of Mount’s plan about a month prior, according to court filings. A concerned citizen emailed the Grand Canyon permits office “to complain about a 100+ person rim-to-rim hiking group” scheduled to begin traversing the canyon on Oct. 24. The person sent screenshots from a Facebook group containing details of the plan by Mount, who was charging $95 a head for the trip.One of the posts read: “112 COMMITTED HIKERS COMING FROM 12 DIFFERENT STATES!!!” according to the complaint. “[I]f you want to keep inviting friends, I am determined to make this work for as many who want to go!”In another post, Mount, a former Eagle Scout, allegedly advised a participant to take “precautions... so as to not draw attention to such a large group while on the trail. A natural spread might be best. Will research this more and present details/meet ups/hiking plans in posts to follow over the coming weeks.”Mount had been in contact with the Park Service about obtaining a permit and was told “multiple times about the group size limit,” the complaint says. But Mount “continued to defy park regulations” and continued to “plan, manage, lead and recruit participants for the rim-to-rim hiking event,” according to the complaint.In Mount’s retelling, he thought he was in compliance by splitting up into groups of fewer than 10 people and simply giving everyone a ride back when they were done.“I had a couple of cousins I hiked with, I saw people on the trail that I knew, but I had my group of 10 or less, left the park, and drove back to my accommodations on the north side,” Mount told The Daily Beast.A couple of weeks after the concerned citizen’s emailed warning, a federal park ranger managed to gain access to the hike’s Facebook group, where Mount was posting updates. Alarmed that the hike—which had 170 registered participants by that point—still appeared to be going forward as planned, another ranger contacted Mount to remind him of the size restrictions. Mount insisted to the ranger that he only intended to take a “small group” of close rugby associates and family friends along, the complaint states.https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10224967164832693&set=pb.1423503533.-2207520000..&type=3The next day, Mount allegedly posted a message in the Facebook group, titled: “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT.” He said he had received a “call from Ranger Hopp,” who “instructed that R2R group sizes are to be 11 people or less.” Mount said he would have to keep a low profile in the weeks leading up to the trip and appeared to lay out a plan, with a wink and a nod, to subvert the rules, according to the filing.“As you could imagine, a park official telling me I can’t hike the R2R with more than 11 people isn’t going to prevent me from doing one of the greatest hikes in [sic] the planet,” he told the group. “Remember—there is nothing stopping you from hiking the Grand Canyon on this day. There is nothing stopping you from doing a little research to be best prepared. However, there is now a target on my back and this is the best way I know how to still hike R2R and not be tied to any of you.”Mount suggested everyone avoid being seen with more than 10 others, and recommended they carry walkie-talkies “as part of YOUR OWN individual hiking group” to coordinate, the complaint says. “I will not be providing these because again—it ties me to you WHILE IN THE CANYON.”A subsequent Facebook post by Mount to the group said, “153. Final list. Check it,” says the complaint, which claims Mount posted a series of “MUST BRING ITEMS” including headlamps, hiking shoes, and a “positive, ‘can do, will do’ attitude.” They would be sleeping in cabins while there, and Mount told the participants, “Check in through me, not the front desk.”https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10224967173952921&set=pb.1423503533.-2207520000..&type=3On the first day of the hike, Hopp, the park ranger who had been in touch with Mount, observed roughly 50 people mingling at a trailhead water station, according to court filings.“A few people told [me] that they were with the ‘Mount group’ and that they were expecting to be picked up by a passenger bus on the South Rim,” Hopp wrote in his affidavit. “However, nearly all groups were extremely reluctant to speak about their plans, their leader, and their event.”During the same period, the filing says another ranger, identified in court papers as Andrew Sprutta, was in plainclothes and saw between 200 and 250 people departing from the same trailhead.“Many of the hikers told me that they were part of a large group of a [sic] 100 or more from all over,” it says.A third park ranger manning a separate station in the area, stated, “In my 7 months of work... I have never have [sic] witnesses so many individuals traveling in the same direction in such a condensed period of time and space.”https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10224967186113225&set=pb.1423503533.-2207520000..&type=3The group “fragmented into clusters as it continued across the canyon,” the complaint says. A fourth ranger quoted in the filing said each individual group “did not interact, avoided talking to each other, or pretended not to know each [other] until they were leaving.” The hikers were using small radios to communicate between groups, the ranger stated.Mount insisted his intentions were not nefarious, and his advice was for safety’s sake.“I told people, ‘If you’re hiking this, it’s best to be in communication with others,’” he told The Daily Beast.When one breakaway cluster of hikers was stopped by a ranger patrolling the Bright Angel trailhead, a man with the group said they were part of a large expedition being led by Mount. After confessing, the man allegedly bumped the ranger on the shoulder and admitted that he wasn’t supposed to tell her that.Visitors cited in the complaint said the hikers did not maintain any sort of social distancing, were not wearing masks, and seemed to be part of an organized group. Another ranger said that when they did encounter groups of 10 or fewer, not all the members knew one another.A spreadsheet posted in the Facebook group that rangers reviewed seemed to indicate that Mount wasn’t doing it for the money, according to the complaint. After collecting $15,185 from the participants, Mount said he laid out $15,120 for two charter buses, three passenger vans, lodging, tips, and incidentals. He would be making $65.11 in profit, Mount told the group, which he said he’d be putting toward a new pair of hiking poles.After the hiking was over, rangers continued to monitor the group’s activities. Following the event, the complaint says one of the hikers who had been on the trip posted a message on Facebook reading, “I think Joe did a fantastic job. How about we give ‘our guide’ a bonus for all the extra hard work he did planning an [sic] weekend of memories!!!”Another participant reportedly replied, “[The] least we could do is Venmo Joe Mount $10 for putting together this experience.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Maryland woman accused of setting home on fire and watching it burn from a lawn chair

    Another resident ‘almost burned to death,’ family member says

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension

  • 6 simple tips to prevent eczema flare-ups, and what to do if you get them, according to experts

    Eczema affects nearly 15 million people in the US, and there are many triggers that cause a flare-up, including the summer heat.

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • US birth rate falls 4% to its lowest point ever

    The rate drops for mothers of every measured race and ethnicity, and in nearly every age group.

  • Senators surge to 5-1 victory over Canadiens

    Erik Brannstrom had three assists for his first career multi-point game, Shane Pinto scored his first NHL goal and the Ottawa Senators stalled Montreal’s playoff charge with a 5-1 win Wednesday. The Canadiens entered the game looking for their first four-game winning streak of the season after reeling off three straight come-from-behind victories. Montreal’s penchant for playing from behind hurt the club this time, however, as the speedy and determined Senators controlled much of the play and put the Habs away in the third period.

  • SpaceX Starship rocket prototype achieves first safe landing

    SpaceX achieved the first successful touchdown of its prototype Starship rocket during the latest test flight of the next-generation launch vehicle in south Texas on Wednesday, after four previous landing attempts ended in explosions. The feat marked a key milestone for the private rocket company of billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk in its development of a resusable heavy-lift launch vehicle to eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars. The Starship SN15 blasted off from the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, along the Gulf Coast and reached its planned maximum altitude of 10 kilometers (6 miles), then hovered momentarily before flying nose-down under aerodynamic control back toward Earth.

  • McCarthy says Republicans are concerned Cheney can't 'carry out the job,' a sign of her waning support in the House

    Cheney won't "perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash" the Capitol riot, her spokesperson said following McCarthy's comments.

  • Review board reverses firing of Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks

    An Atlanta review board revoked the firing of Garrett Rolfe, the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks last June.

  • Coronavirus: Canada becomes first country to approve Pfizer vaccine for children

    Alberta province will begin offering jabs to people aged 12 and over from 10 May

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Atlanta reinstates officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, Black man who was running away from police

    Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was fired and charged with murder after shooting Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, as he ran away from officers

  • India Covid: Opposition calls for full national lockdown

    The prime minister is resisting a nationwide lockdown due to the potential economic impact.

  • Vaccine IP waiver could take months for WTO to negotiate-experts

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Now that the U.S. President Joe Biden has backed a proposed waiver for COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, the next stop is for the World Trade Organization to hammer out a deal - a process that could take months. Not only are the negotiations expected to be lengthy, they are also likely to result in a waiver that is significantly narrower in scope and shorter in duration than the one initially proposed by India and South Africa, trade experts said. Prior to Biden's announcement, the two countries confirmed their intention to draft a new proposal at a WTO General Council meeting on Wednesday, prompting the body's new Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to express hope for "a pragmatic solution."