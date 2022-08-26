Police: Convicted peeper caught peeping in Altoona neighborhood

Aug. 26—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man with previous convictions for child pornography and spying on women in a restroom at an Eau Claire retailer was caught this summer peeping at residences in an Altoona neighborhood, police say.

Trever R. Kuhnert, 37, 2234 11th St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of stalking, a felony count of invasion of privacy, two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Kuhnert will appear in court on Sept. 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

Altoona police were called June 26 on a report of a man looking into house windows with his genitals exposed in an Altoona neighborhood.

An officer found Kuhnert walking behind a house. Kuhnert said he lived in Eau Claire but said a friend used to live in this Altoona neighborhood.

Kuhnert said he was only walking in the neighborhood and denied peeping in windows.

The officer patted Kuhnert down for weapons. The officer felt a monitor on Kuhnert's right ankle. Kuhnert said yes when the officer asked him if he was a sex offender.

Video from a house in that neighborhood showed Kuhnert walking up deck stairs toward a patio door at 10:47 p.m. His genitals are exposed through the zipper of his pants. A similar video showed him at a neighboring house as well. But he wasn't peeking into windows or exposing himself at that house.

A resident of the house where Kuhnert was seen on the deck told police she had seen Kuhnert in the neighborhood on at least one prior occasion.

The woman said she now changes the way she locks her house and that her children are scared to be alone inside the residence.

A search of Kuhnert's phone showed a video of one of the women in the Altoona neighborhood sitting on her couch and checking her cellphone. The woman was visibly frightened when she was shown the video.

If convicted of the new felony charges, Kuhnert could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.

In April 2016, Kuhnert was sentenced to two years of probation for misdemeanor convictions of invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct. Police said Kuhnert spied on as many as 25 women over a two-hour period in a restroom at Kohl's, 3711 Gateway Drive.

Kuhnert was also convicted of a felony count of possession of child pornography in September 2009 in Eau Claire County Court.

In that case, Kuhnert was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for the child pornography charge and charges of burglary and invasion of privacy.