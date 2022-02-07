Police: Conway teen still missing, but his vehicle has been found

A 17-year-old boy who has been missing from his Conway home since January has not been found although his vehicle has been recovered, police said Monday.

Kyle Benjamin Baxley was last seen at his house on Jan. 29 wearing a black jogging suit, according to the Conway Police Department’s Monday Facebook post. The teen is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Baxley was last seen driving a tan 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer, which police found Monday, the department said in the post.

Anyone with information should call the department at 843-248-1790.