Police: Cook Museum employee robbed as she leaves work

Jul. 28—An employee of the Cook Museum was robbed and threatened with a knife after leaving work, according to Decatur police, who arrested the alleged thief Wednesday.

Nathan William Eady, 30, remained in Morgan County Jail today on charges of first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary with bond set at $75,000.

According to an affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court by Detective Joshua Daniell, the female employee of Cook Museum of Natural Science left work June 10 and went to her car, which was parked in the 400 block of Cherry Street Northeast. As she approached the car, she saw a man searching the trunk.

"(The victim) confronted the male and the male threatened to stab her if she came closer," according to the affidavit, and then the defendant drove off in a separate vehicle. The victim then discovered that a canvas backpack, a skateboard, speakers, cassette tapes and an ammunition can had been taken from inside her vehicle, Daniell said.

The victim described the robber to police, who determined Eady was a possible suspect. She later identified him as the robber, police said.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.