Police: Cooking oil thieves arrested after chase that injured elderly woman

Jun. 10—OLD SAYBROOK — Police on Thursday arrested two New Yorkers who allegedly stole about 1,000 gallons of cooking oil and led police on a chase, striking the vehicle of an elderly woman in the process, according to news releases from Old Saybrook police and Connecticut State Police.

Old Saybrook police charged Prince Gonzalez, 26, of Yonkers and Leuri DeLeon Blanco, 21, of the Bronx with criminal trespass, attempted sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, interfering with police and possession of stolen property valued over $4,000.

State police additionally charged Gonzalez, the driver, with evading responsibility, passing in a no-passing zone, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging in pursuit and driving without a license.

The owner of Pizza Palace Restaurant contacted police at 9:38 a.m. to report that he just interrupted the theft of cooking oil from his restaurant, police said, and he provided a description of the fleeing vehicle.

The owner directed police to Luigi's Restaurant, where he said he saw the two people trying to steal cooking oil. Police said the two men fled in a Home Depot "Rent Me" box truck.

Old Saybrook police found the box truck and pursued the fleeing vehicle into Westbrook, where the truck struck another vehicle before getting onto Interstate 95 south. Police said as a result of the accident, an elderly woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for suspected minor injuries and is in stable condition.

After multiple attempts to stop the truck, police were successful in the area of Exit 18 in Westport by using Stop Sticks, a tire deflation device. Both occupants fled on foot into the woods but were apprehended by state police.

Police said officers found about 1,000 gallons of stolen cooking oil, and that the truck was three days overdue to be returned.

