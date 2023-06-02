Police cooperation leads to arrest of fatal hit-and-run of metro-east man, chief says

A 28-year-old Maryville man died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle Thursday.

Charles Taylor was transported from the scene of the crash at IL 111 and Lakefront Drive to a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene at IL 111 and Lakefront Drive in Wood River, according to South Roxana Police, but was later arrested.

That person’s name has not been released pending criminal charges.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the arrest was made possible with coordination of multiple agencies beginning with Wood River Police dispatcher Mindee Pence. Also involved were Edwardsville police and fire, Illinois State Police, Madison County coroner, Madison County Transit and Utilitra, an Illinois technology firm.

“I am used to law enforcement coming together during tragedies, but to reach out, support and assistance from so many non-law enforcement agencies was amazing,” Cole said in a statement. “I appreciate the help and my thoughts go out to both families involved in this tragic incident.”