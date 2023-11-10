Police: Coral Avenue and Wolverine closed in Salem for shooting investigation

Salem Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Coral Avenue and Wolverine due to an investigation for what police say was an "officer-involved" shooting that left one person injured.

Police say the injured person was taken from the scene for medical care. The officer was reported to be uninjured.

Wolverine is closed at Lancaster Drive NE, according to police.

This story will be updated.

