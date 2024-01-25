Police, coroner investigate death of Lafayette man found on ground on Pierce Street

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No one knows yet why Jason Murray died near his car in the 1900 block of Pierce Street on Wednesday night.

Officers found Murray, 43, of Lafayette, lying face down, police said. He had no signs of obvious injuries, and police labeled the death suspicious because of Murray's age.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Murray was found lying in the grass between the curb and the sidewalk outside a relative's house.

Costello's investigation indicated that Murray ate dinner earlier in the evening with family members, who live near where Murray was found. Relatives last saw Murray in his car preparing to leave the family member's house at a reasonable hour.

The coroner's office was called at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to send a deputy coroner to the scene, Costello said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday evening, Costello said.

