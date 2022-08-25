Police, coroner investigating after human bones found near Xavier University

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are investigating after human bones were found near Xavier University, a coroner’s report shows.

The bones were found at a property in the 1000 block of Dana Avenue in North Avondale, coroner’s officials say.

The 1920 building on the property is a three-family home divided into apartments, according to the Hamilton County Auditor’s website. Officials have not said where the bones were found on the property.

The date of death is listed as Wednesday under “pending” circumstances, the coroner’s report states.

It’s not clear yet how long investigators think the remains have been there.

