1 dead in a Lexington shooting. Police, coroner investigating

Lexington police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office were at the scene of a reported shooting Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Creek Path Lane just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, said Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. Responding officers found a victim who had been shot, Anderson said.

Police later confirmed the victim was declared at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the victim’s name at a later time.

Police didn’t release any additional information. Police had blocked off the street and several investigators were surveying the scene. Coroner Gary Ginn was among those investigating.

Lexington has reported 53 non-fatal shootings this year and 12 deadly shootings that were ruled homicides, according to data from the Lexington Police Department. The city had reported 23 deadly shootings and 76 non-fatal shootings this time last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.