Police corporal's death 20th duty fatality in department's history

Mar. 10—As the Joplin Police Department and the community mourn, the death of Cpl. Ben Cooper in a Tuesday shooting brings the department's number of line-of-duty fatalities to 20.

The department was established in 1873 and now marks 149 years of service.

In total, 15 officers have died of gunshots over those years, according to records of the Officer Down Memorial Page for Missouri. In addition to those deaths, one officer died of an assault, one in an explosion, two in automobile crashes and one as the result of a motorcycle crash.

A famous shootout took the life of a police detective, Harry McGinnis, who died April 13, 1933, in a gunbattle with the notorious Bonnie and Clyde and some other Barrow gang members. They had been hiding out in a garage apartment at 215 W. 34th St. Also killed in the shootout was an officer from another department, Newton County Constable John Wesley Harryman.

It's been 18 years since the last duty death took place in Joplin. That one involved Patrolman Timothy Andrew Nielson on Sept. 13, 2004, in a gas explosion at a house where he went to check on the well-being of a resident.

Other duty deaths:

—Lt. Richard Gammill died Sept. 7, 1989, of health complications stemming from gunshot wounds he sustained in a shootout nine years earlier.

—Officer Paul Harlan died Nov. 22, 1979, of injuries resulting from a car crash.

—Officer Robert Clifton was shot and killed Dec. 5, 1967, by an armed robber he had stopped.

—Officer Raymond Endicott died Oct. 7, 1949, of injuries sustained in a police motorcycle crash.

—Chief Kendrick Lloyd was killed in a car crash April 17, 1948.

—Capt. Alex C. Lachman was shot and killed June 26, 1931, by a person he arrested for auto theft.

—Detective Alex Brown died in a shooting Dec. 18, 1928, by a suspect in a case he was investigating.

—Chief of Detectives Jessie Laster was fatally shot Aug. 23, 1926, by bootleggers.

—Detective William Wolsey died Dec. 8, 1917, of a gunshot fired by a man who tried to rob him.

Story continues

—Reserve Officer Louis S. Wells was shot an killed June 3, 1916, by a vagrant that he confronted in the Kansas City Southern rail yard.

—Patrolman William Smith was shot to death Nov. 15, 1909, by the husband of a prostitute he had arrested.

—Patrolman Claude Brice died Dec. 31, 1904, after he was shot by a burglar he confronted on Main Street.

—Patrolman John Ledbetter succumbed June 10, 1903, when he was struck in the head with a rock by someone in a mob of drunks.

—Patrolman Theodore C. Leslie died April 14, 1903, when he was shot by a suspect in a rail yard investigation. Police arrested Thomas Gilyard, and a mob broke into the city jail the next day and lynched Gilyard in downtown Joplin.

—Officers Bert Brannon and James Sweeney were both shot to death April 23, 1901, by a group of vagrants they had arrested and were taking to jail.

—Sgt. Daniel Sheehan was the first local officer to be shot and killed. He died July 19, 1885, after being shot by a man he attempted to arrest on a warrant.

Joplin also has lost one police dog killed in the line of duty: K9 Cezar, shot Sept. 11, 2007, by a robbery suspect.