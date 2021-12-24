Police: Corpus Christi officers shot at woman during alleged burglary

Corpus Christi police officers have been put on paid administrative leave after a woman was injured during an alleged burglary.

At approximately 8:42 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress on the 200 block of Juniper Drive in Flour Bluff. The homeowner was able to see an intruder inside their home via surveillance system and was able to provide a description to officers.

Shortly after arriving, officers entered the residence and were confronted by the suspect who allegedly produced a rifle. Both officers discharged their service weapons striking the suspect.

Unsuccessful in getting the suspect to exit the house, officers retreated outside and officers from the city's SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team units were called out to assist.

Both units attempted negotiations with the suspect for two hours, but were unsuccessful.

SWAT officers entered the residence at approximately 11 p.m., at which point officers located a woman with injuries. The suspect was provided immediate medical attention and taken to a local hospital.

Police Chief Mike Markle said the suspect was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital.

"She was struck; I don't know how many times," Markle said. "No officer was injured."

CCPD confirmed the weapon produced by the suspect was located on scene.

The police officers will be placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with current department practice and policy.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. CCPD asks anyone who has information pertaining to this incident to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

