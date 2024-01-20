Police: Corry woman charged with homicide after admitting to stabbing sleeping spouse

CORRY — Police said a woman went to the Corry Police Department on Friday morning and said she stabbed her husband in the chest as he was sleeping in a recliner in the living room of their Essex Street home.

Officers who went to the home to check out the woman's story found a man face-down on the living room floor.

The stabbing victim, Paul Hellmann II, 59, was pronounced dead inside the residence at 312 Essex St. on Friday at 10 a.m., according to Corry police and the Erie County Coroner's Office.

His wife, 58-year-old Kellie A. Hellmann, was in the Erie County Prison without bond Saturday, charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other counts.

Corry police did not release any details on a possible motive in the homicide, Erie County's first of 2024.

But according to information in Hellmann's criminal complaint, police learned of it when Hellmann walked into the Corry Police Department on Friday at 7:45 a.m. and told a clerk she stabbed her husband around midnight.

The investigating officer wrote in the affidavit filed with Hellmann's complaint that she said she stabbed her husband once in the chest with a knife while he was sleeping in a recliner in the living room. She said she then left the residence, and Paul Hellmann, still alive, locked the door behind her.

Police saw blood on woman's hands, clothes

Hellmann told police she then walked around and "stayed stationary" until she decided to go to the Corry police station, according to information in the affidavit. Police saw a cut on Kellie Hellmann's right ring finger and blood on her pants, jacket and hands, the investigator wrote.

Police went to 312 Essex St. to do a welfare check on Paul Hellmann and saw through a kitchen window that he was face-down on the living room floor. Police forced their way into the residence and determined that Paul Hellmann was dead, according to the affidavit.

An autopsy determined Paul Hellmann died of a single stab wound to the chest, according to the affidavit.

Hellmann was taken into custody and was arraigned on the charges by North East District Judge Scott Hammer at 6 p.m. Friday. She is tentatively scheduled to appear before Corry District Judge Denise Buell for her preliminary hearing on Jan. 29, according to court records.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Corry woman charged with fatally stabbing her sleeping husband