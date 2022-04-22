Police: Cottonwood man arrested after threatening to fly plane into police dispatch center

Police

A Cottonwood man was arrested Monday after police say he threatened to fly a plane into a police dispatch center.

According to Cottonwood police, Ryan Carter Thomas, 60, made a call to the Cottonwood Police and Fire Communications Center and threatened to fly a plane into the building because of his frustration with local law enforcement, according to a release from the police department.

At first, he would not identify himself to law enforcement, but Cottonwood police detectives identified him after further investigation, the release said.

Thomas was frustrated after interactions with law enforcement regarding him living in a "recreational vehicle on state trust land without a valid permit," the release said.

According to the release, police contacted Thomas at least eight times within two weeks about his residence and alleged criminal conduct. The release did not specify what kind of criminal conduct.

Police arrested Thomas on April 18.

He was booked into Yavapai County Detention Center on four counts of threats and two counts of false reporting. He is being held on a $21,500 bond.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man suspected of threatening to fly plane into police dispatch center