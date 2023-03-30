How police could extradite missing Texas boy’s parents from India if criminal charges filed

James Hartley
·4 min read

If Texas or federal authorities at some point determine that criminal charges against the mother or stepfather of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez are appropriate, issuing a warrant would make one or both of them fugitives. If that happens, law enforcement could begin the process of extradition from India, police said at a news conference this week.

Noel hasn’t been seen by family or friends since November, but authorities weren’t notified that he was missing until they received an anonymous tip on March 20. His mother, who has full legal custody of Noel and lives in Everman, did not cooperate with investigators and lied to them about where her son was, according to Everman police.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, a 6-year-old boy with severe disabilities, hasn’t been seen since November 2022. He is considered an endangered missing person.
Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, a 6-year-old boy with severe disabilities, hasn’t been seen since November 2022. He is considered an endangered missing person.

She boarded a flight with her husband and six other children from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport bound for Turkey and connecting to India two days before an Amber Alert was issued, authorities said.

Police have confirmed that Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and her husband, Noel’s stepfather Arshdeep Singh, made it to India after initially flying to Istanbul. On Tuesday, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said that while investigators have still not been able to find any physical evidence as to what happened to Noel, circumstantial evidence was piling up.

The mother initially told police that Noel was with his biological father in Mexico. Homeland Security verified that there is no record of Noel crossing the border into Mexico, Spencer said. The biological father is cooperating with the investigation and has not seen Noel, according to police.

Spencer said authorities are concerned that the family might not return to the U.S. to answer questions. They issued warrants for Rodriguez-Singh on a misdemeanor charge of filing a false report and on a probation violation. She was sentenced to 10 years of probation in 2020 on a repeat offense of driving while intoxicated, according to Tarrant County court records.

It’s unlikely that authorities would try to extradite the mother back to the U.S. on those charges, Spencer said. If the investigation leads to more serious charges, that would lead to fugitive status and federal authorities could help with extradition, he said.

But there are still some boxes authorities would have to check before they could extradite anybody from India.

Police said they had no significant updates on the investigation to release Thursday. “Please rest assured that as soon as we have something substantial to update, we will happily do so,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Investigators are “not working on a clock” and will continue looking for Noel until they find out what happened to him, the police chief said.

Requirements and process for extradition from India

In order for a crime to be considered extraditable under the treaty between the United States and India, the charges have to be severe enough to warrant punishment for at least one year, no matter if the law or one similar exists in India or if that law is considered as severe there.

If that is met, Everman police, or any agency wanting to extradite a suspect from India, would have to work with federal authorities to submit an extradition request through diplomatic channels, by the terms of the treaty.

India would require the U.S. to provide evidence, statements, documents, a copy of the warrant, “and such information as would justify the committal for trial of the person in the requested state,” according to the website for the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Indian authorities would review those documents and decide whether to approve or decline the extradition request. In “cases of urgency,” American authorities can request a provisional arrest while the extradition is being processed.

Have U.S. suspects been extradited from India before?

Government documents from India indicate that from 2002 to 2015, the latest compiled information readily available, at least 11 people were extradited from India to the United States. The crimes of which the extradited people were accused included murder, terrorism, sexual abuse of a child, fraud, financial fraud and economic offenses.

In April 2019, Indian national Hitesh Madhubhai Patel, 42, was extradited to Houston to face charges of general conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy for his role in running a “call center” to scam people, according to U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement. He was found guilty of scamming U.S. victims out of millions of dollars and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In 2014, Mahfuz Huq was returned to the U.S. to stand trial on murder charges after he was accused of murdering a romantic rival in the 1989 slaying of 19-year-old Todd Kelley in Hamilton, Indiana, the South Bend Tribune reported at the time. The Associated Press reported in 2014 that Huq, a naturalized American citizen, pleaded guilty and was sentenced under the terms of a plea agreement to 40 years in prison.

Fox News reported in 2014 that Huq appealed to the Indian government not to extradite him. That appeal was shot down by Indian authorities.

Recommended Stories

  • Mother says she learned her daughter was dead by watching doorbell camera

    She said she came home to her apartment to find a bloody carpet and a pillow with a bullet hole in it.

  • Dover murder-suicide: Man smothered wife, then took his own life.

    Dover police officers responded to the home after receiving a call from a home care service asking for a welfare check.

  • Spain plans to send first six Leopard tanks to Ukraine after Easter

    Spain will send the first six German-made Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine after Easter, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on March 29, citing government sources.

  • Founders of AI company NtechLab say they resigned over projects in Russia

    (Reuters) -The founders of artificial intelligence company NtechLab said they resigned over disagreements with the company’s management and investors about projects in Russia. One of the founders left Russia in December 2021 while the other left in March 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they said. The two founders’ comments came after Reuters published a special report on Tuesday about how Russian law enforcement officials use facial recognition to identify and detain protesters and opposition activists.

  • Police investigating videos of man being tortured at party

    In coastal Georgia’s Glynn County, police are investigating videos of a teenager being tortured and humiliated at a party. Many of you have reached out to FOX 5 about this story. Police held a news conference about the latest in the investigation.

  • Katherine Heigl Admits She 'Didn't Know How to Raise' Kids in L.A., Shares Why Family Moved to Utah

    Katherine Heigl explains why she wanted to leave Hollywood to raise her three kids in Utah

  • Kansas tries to require abortion reversal pill disclosure — despite dispute over science

    Kansas lawmakers have renewed an attempt to require abortion clinics inform residents about the possibility of reversing a medication abortion.

  • Hundreds rally in Tennessee to demand stricter gun laws after school shooting

    Hundreds of people rallied at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville to demand stricter gun regulations on Thursday, in the wake of the latest US school shooting that left six people dead in the city this week.On Thursday at the Tennessee capitol, demonstrators targeted the powerful weapons in their protests.

  • United Airlines crew reported 'a possible fire' in a plane's engine, causing the aircraft to turn around, FAA says

    United Airlines Flight 129 landed safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after the crew reported the incident, per the FAA.

  • Republican Senator Rand Paul blocks bid to ban Chinese-owned TikTok

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday blocked a bid to fast-track a ban of popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, which more than 150 million Americans use, citing concerns about free speech and uneven treatment of social media companies. "Every accusation of data gathering that has been attributed to TikTok could also be attributed to domestic big tech companies." Republican Senator Josh Hawley had sought unanimous consent for a TikTok ban bill.

  • 3 Times to Request a Credit Limit Increase

    Credit cards can be powerful tools to improve your financial profile. "Credit limit" refers to the maximum amount you can spend on any given credit card. It's determined by the credit card's issuer (and you may be given increases periodically without asking), but you can also request credit limit increases.

  • Church accused of Moscow ties defies Kyiv eviction

    STORY: There were scuffles outside a Kyiv monastery on Thursday (March 30) after a Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox Church defied an eviction order. Kyiv accuses the Ukrainian Orthodox Church – the UOC – of having ties with Russia... and tensions over its presence at the 980-year-old monastery have risen since Moscow's invasion. Members of the church refused entry to a government official who came to inspect the sprawling complex hours after the deadline to leave had passed. Shortly afterwards, Reuters correspondents saw church representatives trying to prevent journalists from filming a senior cleric outdoors. A Reuters reporter was hit and shoved by an unidentified man, and another reporter was pushed away by a cleric as she tried to approach him. Nobody was injured. “We will not let government representatives in until there is a court decision,” said the cleric. While the UOC is Ukraine’s second-largest church, most Ukrainian Orthodox believers belong to a separate branch of the faith. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was formed four years ago by uniting branches independent of Moscow. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church is accused of breaking tenancy agreements and illegally constructing buildings, according to the government. The UOC denies this. They are also accused of maintaining ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, which supports the invasion. The UOC says it broke all links with the Russian Church in May 2022.

  • 'The Night Agent' Season 2 Is a Go

    Netflix's latest hit is a limited-series FBI thriller. It won't stay limited for long.

  • Texas Bar Seeks to Revive Trump Ally Sidney Powell’s Ethics Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas state bar regulators are pushing to revive their disciplinary case against conservative attorney Sidney Powell after a judge tossed it out due to “numerous defects” in court documents.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramRussia Detains American Journalist in ‘Dark T

  • Manchester United report: Teen striker sensation poised for Red Devils move

    Manchester United are looking a teenage striker as the alternative to Harry Kane

  • The World’s Most Important Oil Price Is About to Change for Good

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of wrangling, the world’s most important oil price is about to be transformed for good, allowing crude supplies from west Texas to help determine the price of millions of barrels a day of petroleum transactions.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spend

  • Social Security: Don’t Lose Money by Delaying Benefits in This Common Scenario

    In most cases, waiting as long as you can to start collecting Social Security retirement benefits helps ensure you get the biggest check possible. But that's not always the case. If you qualify for...

  • Russell Westbrook with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Russell Westbrook (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 03/29/2023

  • Canton man gets prison term for hammer attack in burning home

    Tyler McNair was sentenced Thursday in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

  • Maine church sues state over 'poison pill' law requiring LGBT, transgender nondiscrimination for tuition aid

    Crosspoint Church, which operates Bangor Christian Schools, filed a complaint Monday against a Maine law it says effectively prohibits tuition aid for conservative religious schools.