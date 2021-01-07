Police could be prioritised for Covid jabs alongside teachers, says Matt Hancock

The Health Secretary said there was a 'good case' to prioritise the police in a second wave of vaccination - Hollie Adams/Getty Images Europe

Police could be be made a priority to receive the Covid vaccine alongside teachers and nursery workers, Matt Hancock said as it emerged that up to 30 per cent of front line officers in some areas are off sick or self-isolating.

The Health Secretary said there was a "good case" to prioritise the police in a second wave of vaccination once all the nine priority groups, including NHS workers and everyone aged over 50, have been inoculated in the first wave.

The idea was backed by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, as senior police chiefs warned that efforts to enforce the Covid lockdown were being made more difficult by high absence rates fuelled by the new strain of the virus.

A decision will be taken by the Government's joint committee on vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), but Ms Patel said: "For teaching professions, police officers, the JCVI are looking at that right now. They are working on a programme that those professions are given the vaccine and the way that will come together."

Ministers have said the first four of the priority groups, which includes everyone over 70, should receive their first jab by February 15, followed by the next five groups up to those 50 and over.

Mr Hancock told MPs: "The order after that clinical priority – essentially for the under-50s who don't have conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to Covid, that is that is not yet decided. I'm sure that it will be debated and then we'll come to a decision.

"I think teachers and nursery workers have a good case to make, as do the police and other public servants and key workers across the board. So that is a debate that we will need to have and come to and then come to a decision on."

The Metropolitan Police is thought to be the worst affected force, with an overall rate of 14 per cent of officers – more than 3,000 – recovering from Covid or self-isolating.

Ken Marsh, the chairman of the the Metropolitan Police Federation, said the virus was disproportionately hitting frontline officers, with between 25 and 30 per cent absent and warned: "We are on a precipice. It's critical. It's very, very serious. I don't want to see increasing numbers any more. We need to get needles into arms quickly."

Police absence rates vary significantly between forces, with the figure nationally currently standing at around eight per cent. Ten per cent is regarded as a matter for urgent concern.

The police's tougher stance on lockdown saw drivers turned away from countryside beauty spots in Derbyshire, and parents with a pushchair were questioned about why they had come to Birmingham city centre.

Ms Patel said it was "right" for officers to confront Britons sitting on park benches and argued that police should stop people and demand to know why they were outside their homes.

Meanwhile, Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, suggested there is no data to suggest that teachers are at greater risk of contracting Covid.

He said: "There have been a number of studies on this now and teachers, as a profession, are not at more risk than many other professions, are certainly not at elevated risk either of getting infected in the first place or having a bad outcome of infection."