Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones’ police badge sits against his coat as he speaks during a press conference.

A Columbia woman died Tuesday after she was shot during a home robbery in progress on Monday.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Janet Jago, 72, of Columbia died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound. She was shot at her home in the 5300 block of E. Tayside Circle Monday. CPD has said next of kin has been notified.

At this time, CPD is attempting to locate a possible suspect in this incident in the 3000 block of S. Providence Rd. Police are asking residents to avoid the area and find a different route to their destinations.

Police did not release any information about the possible suspect.

The shooting occurred Monday, according to CPD. At approximately 3:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in progress in the 5300 block of E. Tayside Circle. After police arrived at the scene, officers located an adult female victim with a gunshot wound.

Police at the scene administered CPR until paramedics arrived and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Police: Coumbia woman dies after being shot during robbery