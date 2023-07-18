Police use counter-terror tactics to catch violent sex offenders

The Metropolitan Police - Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire

Scotland Yard is employing counter-terror tactics to target violent sex offenders after drawing up a league table of the 100 most dangerous predators in London.

Last year, there were 35,000 men reported to the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of committing violent offences against women and girls.

However, the scale of offending makes it difficult for detectives to prioritise those who pose the most risk.

Now as part of an innovative new programme, the Met is using technology and data to rank the most dangerous offenders.

Known as the Cambridge High Harm Index, the system allows the police to measure the seriousness of offending based on the impact on victims.

Officers will then apply the same techniques used in the fight against terrorism and serious and organised crime to bring them to justice.

This includes covert surveillance and intelligence gathering, which will allow detectives to gather detailed evidence on the suspect’s full offending history.

Progress being made

The Met will initially target the top 100 predators in the hope of taking them off the streets before they can bring more misery to their victims.

So far, officers have identified 445 offences against 201 victims, including two suspects with 15 victims each.

One suspect has already been charged with a string of offences including actual bodily harm, assault, intentional strangulation and robbery.

Dame Lynne Owens, the Met’s Deputy Commissioner, said: “Our absolute determination is to target the men of violence who target women and girls, and we are doing that in a precise and intelligence-led way.”

Commander Ben Russell, who is running the programme alongside its designer, Prof Larry Sherman, the Met’s chief scientific officer, said that the list of 100 names would be refreshed regularly as new information came in.

Dame Lynne Owens hoped that the new system would encourage people to report more crimes to the police - David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Dame Lynne said it was important victims continued to come forward to report offences as the more information the police had, the easier it would be to bring people to justice.

She said: “People should be reassured that if they report a crime to us, it will be investigated. What this process does is potentially join dots between crimes that allows us to prioritise offences against the worst offenders.”

She said if it was successful, it could be rolled out to cover other crime types and might also allow police officers to spot escalating behaviour and stop it before it takes place.

Cmdr Russell said: “Part of the point of this project is to bring the whole of the Met, all our assets, all of our capabilities, in a very similar way to how we work with terrorism.

“Looking at every single department in the Met from forensics to people who deal with prisoners in custody, we bring everybody together.

“It’s about bringing the whole of the organisation together in a way that we probably never worked before around violence against women and girls.”

Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to target the most dangerous offenders in London

The project is part of a series of reforms being rolled out in order to transform the Met, and restore trust and confidence.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, said: “We’re building A New Met for London where communities know their local officers, help to shape their policing priorities and work with them to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour; and when victims call us for help, they’re satisfied with our response.

“We’ll build on the work we’ve done and keep serious violence low. We’ll solve more rapes, domestic violence, child abuse and other cases of predatory offending, and we’ll target the most dangerous offenders to take them off the streets before they can harm again.

“We’ll reduce disproportionality when crime and our use of powers falls unevenly across London’s communities.”

