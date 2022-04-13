Police: Couple arrested at Española gas station after gun threat

Apr. 13—A man and woman were arrested at an Española gas station late last week after the man was suspected of threatening store clerks with a gun and his girlfriend was accused of starting a fight.

Both were found with illicit drugs, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Abel Trujillo, 34, of Hernández was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Trujillo also had a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of battery on a household member.

Raelyne Martinez, 33, of Española initially was going to be released from the scene, the criminal complaint says, but she became disorderly, and as police tried to arrested her, she ran. She later was apprehended. While she was in a patrol vehicle, police discovered she had bag with 10 fentanyl pills, according to the complaint.

She faces counts of a possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct, battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

An Española police officer arrived at the Speedway on Riverside Drive around 10 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a fight in progress, according to the complaint. They found Trujillo and Martinez throwing a shelf rack to the ground. The couple ran through the gas station parking lot when they saw the officers, the complaint says, but both eventually were detained.

A clerk told police Martinez had been kicked out of the store after starting a fight with another employee. Trujillo threw a punch at him and threatened to grab a firearm, the clerk said.

Trujillo then walked into the store waving a gun and pointing it at people, according to the complaint.

Police said he had a .357 Magnum revolver and a .22-caliber revolver. Officers also found about 40 white tablets, 100 Xanax pills, crack cocaine and 52 Suboxone strips during their search, the complaint says.

Trujillo was taken to Española Presbyterian Hospital for medical clearance before he was booked into jail.