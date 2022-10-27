Police: Couple charged in scheme after metro Atlanta victims lose over $1M in cash, property

Two people are in jail, charged with a scheme that bilked more than a dozen people out of more than $1 million in cash and property.

Investigators said the couple did all their scheming from inside a home.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Roswell, where police told him there are likely many more victims and there is a “strong likelihood” that more people fell prey to this scheme.

Police said Earnest Williams, 57, and Ericka King, 46, had not been paying rent and were bouncing checks for home repairs.

Police told Channel 2 Action News the couple styled themselves as brand experts, making lofty promises to grow people’s businesses and reach their life goals.

It all started in June when Roswell Police began investigating the two for rental fraud.

As detectives looked into that case, they discovered an even bigger scheme.

Police spokesperson Tim Lupo said for years, the two put up a convincing front.

“They would align themselves with their victims, with promises of being able to grow their small businesses, their brands, even their missions and life goals,” he said.

The scheme looked something like this, according to Lupo:

“Someone who had a small business and wanted to increase their reach, or grow their social media following to be able to have a more expansive or successful business, positioning themselves in those type of things.”

Police said Ericka King is also known as Ericka Hughley and Ericka Hughley Rothschild. She and Williams are charged with fraud, forgery and theft.

Police said they have at least a dozen people who were conned.

How can you avoid getting roped in to such a scheme?

“The best thing you can do is always do your due diligence when you’re trying to invest in somebody, or you try to seek out public services,” Lupo said. “Try and get reviews if you can. Try and ask for other clients. Try and find out as much information about this individual — and if they’re reputable — before you provide them any funds.”

Police said most of the victims live in the metro Atlanta area.

They’re urging anyone who had dealings with these two suspects to call Roswell police.

