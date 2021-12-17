Police: Couple died after seeking shelter in trash bin

Dec. 17—Authorities say a Laconia couple whose bodies were found in separate landfills in Belmont and Lewiston, Maine, had used drugs together and then apparently sought shelter from a storm in a large trash bin.

State and local police released a macabre timeline to explain the September deaths of Jessica Lurvey, 28, and Matthew Schofield, 29, who were involved in a romantic relationship.

Belmont police found Lurvey's body on Sept. 9 at the town transfer station. Her body had arrived among the contents of a trash disposal truck and was discovered when its contents were being removed and separated.

Twelve days later, Schofield's body was discovered at a solid waste facility in Lewiston, where trash was sent for processing from the Belmont transfer station.

Investigators now believe that the couple had sought shelter from a heavy rainstorm on the evening of Sept. 8, climbing inside a large trash or recycling bin, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.

That bin was mechanically picked up and loaded into a compacting waste removal truck.

Officials believe the contents of the vehicle, including the two bodies, were then taken to the waste facility in Belmont, where Lurvey's body was found.

However, Schofield's body apparently was later transferred with waste materials to the Lewiston facility.

The medical examiner's office in New Hampshire determined that Lurvey died as a result of crush injuries suffered in a trash compactor, while the woman was intoxicated by fentanyl. Her death was ruled accidental.

Maine's medical examiner ruled Schofield's death as accidental as well. His cause of death was either acute polysubstance intoxication or crush injury, officials said.

The news release said both Lurvey and Schofield were intoxicated by drugs at the time of their deaths, which likely factored into their accidental deaths.