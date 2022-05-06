Police: Couple exposes their two babies to meth

May 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire couple exposed their two babies, ages 4 months and 22 months, to methamphetamine, authorities say.

Danny E. Davis, 40, and Alexis S. Wall, 28, both of 2025 E. Hamilton Ave., were each charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of neglecting a child.

Signature bonds of $10,000 were set for both Davis and Wall. As conditions of bond, they cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with their children without approval from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. They must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Wall returns to court June 16. Davis will return to court for an arraignment, which has not yet been set.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities and social workers learned that Davis and Wall, who are living on Hamilton Avenue in the town of Washington, had relapsed on methamphetamine the weekend of March 4. They admitted to relapsing and arranged for their children to be in respite.

Social workers met with Davis and Wall on March 8 and Davis admitted to using since November. He later admitted he had been using heavily since November. He admitted that he has been using "baking soda bombs" to pass his urine tests.

The children were removed from the home on March 9.

Authorities spoke with both Davis and Wall on March 24 at the Eau Claire County Jail.

Davis said his methamphetamine use began in early November. At first he would use once a week, and that turned into a couple times a week. He said he injects methamphetamine because it gives him a better high than smoking it.

Davis said that both he and Wall relapsed on the drug the first weekend in March. He said they were using extensively and estimated they were using meth daily.

Davis said the children were present when they used. The last day they used the drug was on March 10.

Davis said he exposed the children by holding them, playing with them or laying with them. He said Wall could have exposed the younger child through breast feeding.

Wall concurred with Davis' version of events.

Hair follicle tests were taken of the two children and both Davis and Wall.

The younger child tested positive for the presence of both amphetamine and methamphetamine. The older child and Wall both tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Davis tested positive for the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Davis and Wall are both being prosecuted as repeat offenders. Davis was convicted of a felony count of burglary in April 2019 in Polk County. Wall was convicted of a felony count of amphetamine delivery in July 2019 in Dunn County.

If convicted of their two felony charges in the child neglect case, Davis and Wall could each be sentenced to up to three years in prison.