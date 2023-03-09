Police: Couple implicated in string of thefts at EC Fleet Farm

Mar. 8—EAU CLAIRE — Two area residents are responsible for a series of thefts at the Eau Claire Fleet Farm store, police say.

Jeffrey C. Thomas, 40, 1232 Snelling St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of retail theft and three misdemeanor counts of retail theft.

Margrette L. Cobb, 42, of Luck, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft and four felony counts of bail jumping.

A warrant has been issued for Thomas' arrest.

Cobb is free on a $5,000 signature bond. As conditions of her bond, Cobb cannot have contact with Fleet Farm, her co-defendant or known drug dealers or users. Cobb must also maintain absolute sobriety. She returns to court March 22.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Fleet Farm on Dec. 20 for a retail theft case. Store officials said a man and woman had again stolen items from the store. Store officials were able to identify them as Cobb and Thomas, and they left in a Dodge Grand Caravan.

Store officials said they were never able to stop the pair from stealing before but this is the first time they've been able to identify them.

Cobb and Thomas were in the store on Dec. 20 and the store manager was advised not to allow them to leave. Thomas was able to get out of the store but Cobb was contacted. Store officials said a BB gun and blue shirt were stolen on this occasion.

Thefts related to Cobb or Thomas were also reported at Fleet Farm on Nov. 27, Dec. 14 and Dec. 19.

On Nov. 27, a man took an ice fishing jacket and a power tool battery set and ran off to an awaiting vehicle as employees approached.

On Dec. 14, the same man and a woman took several items and placed them in a shopping cart. Both exited out the auto service door and made no attempt to pay for the items.

On Dec. 19, Thomas entered the store and stole an air gun and some tools. He left without paying for the items.

At the time of the thefts involving Cobb, she was free on bond for pending felony cases in both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. A condition of the bonds prohibited her from committing any new crimes.

Thomas is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of identity theft in October in Eau Claire County.