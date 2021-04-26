Police: Couple picking up trash find man's remains along western Wisconsin highway

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Two people picking up trash along a western Wisconsin highway came across human remains of a man that authorities believe had been there "for a period of time," authorities said Monday.

The discovery by a husband and wife out collecting litter was made shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday in Onalaska along Hwy. 53 just south of Sand Lake Road, according to police.

Officers secured the scene to protect the evidence and quickly determined the remains were human, police said. There is no immediate word on the man's identity or what led to his death.

It appears "the remains had been at that location for a period of time," a statement from police read. Police Chief Charles Ashbeck said, "I'm comfortable saying months," when he was asked Monday to elaborate.

Other investigatory agencies joined police and assisted with the collecting of evidence near a tree line and brush along the embankment of southbound Hwy. 53.

"At this time, the identity of the remains is unknown and may take several weeks or longer to make a positive identification," the police statement continued. Ashbeck said the remains are from a man, based on preliminary investigatory information.

The chief said it's too soon to know for sure whether foul play was involved in the death, but "we don't see any obvious signs. Obviously, an autopsy has to be performed."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

