Police: Couple pulls woman out of SUV and assaults her

Oct. 27—Authorities said they believe road rage might have been the reason why a Brownsville couple allegedly pulled a woman out of her vehicle and assaulted her, although the couple provided Brownsville police with another reason.

William Martinez, and Leslie Martinez-Coronado, both 24, told police the other woman tossed a cup of hot of coffee in Leslie's face, which prompted them to go after her, Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, said.

"There is no evidence to support" what they said happened, Sandoval said.

Martinez and Martinez-Coronado are charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of abandon/endanger a child.

The incident happened Monday at the 4500 block of Alton Gloor Blvd., police said.

Martinez and Martinez Coronado were riding in a silver Lincoln Town Car when they cut in front of the woman's white Toyota RAV4, Sandoval said. Martinez got out of the car, armed with a tire iron, and broke the back window of the Toyota. Martinez-Coronado also got out of the car and started to yell at the victim, police said.

The couple "pulled the victim out of the vehicle and started to punch and kick her," Sandoval said.

Sandoval said the Martinez's vehicle was left blocking the roadway with a 3-year-old child inside. They got back inside their car and drove away.

The victim was able to provide officers with the license plate numbers of the Lincoln and went to the owner's residence, Sandoval said. The victim was able to identify the couple as the individuals who had assaulted her, police said.

The couple was arrested and arraigned Tuesday on the charges. Martinez's bond was set at $50,000. Martinez-Coronado's bond was set at $40,000.