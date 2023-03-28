Police: Couple robbed EC gas station with large stick

Mar. 27—EAU CLAIRE — A couple robbed an Eau Claire gas station while wielding a large stick, police say.

Aaron E. Frederick, 37, and Karen A. Frederick, 45, were each charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of armed robbery and possession of methamphetamine. Karen Frederick is charged as a party to a crime.

Aaron Frederick is also charged with two counts of bail jumping. Karen Frederick is also charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $5,000 cash bail was set for Aaron Frederick, which prohibits him from possessing weapons, drinking alcohol, entering taverns or engaging in acts or threats of violence toward anyone. He returns to court Tuesday, April 4, for a preliminary hearing.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Karen Frederick. She returns to court May 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were sent to the Hy-Vee gas station on Saturday in response to a report of an armed robbery.

The store clerk said a man and woman entered the store and began stuffing their pockets with various items. When the clerk asked them if they were going to pay for the items, the man told the woman to run.

The man then displayed a large wooden stake he was carrying in his backpack. The woman ran out of the store and the man walked out after her.

The clerk said the man didn't make any threats toward her. She said he pulled the wooden stake from his backpack and displayed it to her. The clerk said she got scared and locked the entrance doors before calling police.

A backpack that was left in the area of the gas station contained a Wisconsin ID that belonged to Aaron Frederick and an unused glass smoking pipe with the presence of methamphetamine.

Officers located Karen Frederick, who was walking through the parking lot. She began calling for a man named Aaron. When told why she was being stopped, Karen Frederick said she didn't take anything.

Aaron Frederick was then found behind the gas station. He was attempting to hide his identity. He was placed in a squad car. Methamphetamine was later found on his person.

Karen Frederick admitted she was going to steal a cheesecake, but decided against it and put it back. She admitted that she and Aaron Frederick carry large sticks with them. She described them as weapons to defend themselves from other homeless people. She denied that they robbed the store.

Officers found methamphetamine and other drugs in her jacket pocket. "I should have swallowed it before you caught me," she said.

At the time of this incident, Aaron Frederick was free on bond for pending felony and misdemeanor cases in Eau Claire County. As a condition of bond, he was prohibited from committing any new crimes.