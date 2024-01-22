Police: Couple robbed Newberry Township man in wheelchair, left him 'helpless' for 2 days

A Newberry Township couple has been charged with robbery and associated charges after they allegedly robbed a wheelchair-bound man who, after the encounter, sat in his chair for two days while awaiting assistance, according to criminal complaints filed in the case.

Amanda Marie Hughes, 31, and a man identified as her boyfriend, Julio Angel Rivera, 33, both of the first block of Wilson Road, are accused of robbing their neighbor, Gary Grenoble, on Oct. 3 last year in Grenoble's Wilson Road home and leaving the victim "helpless," according to the criminal complaints.

Newberry Township Detective Dean Bortner wrote in the criminal complaint that the robbery was reported Oct. 5 after a neighbor heard Grenoble's cries for help and called 911, telling the dispatcher that her neighbor had been robbed and left sitting in his wheelchair for two days.

Grenoble told police that Hughes assaulted him at about 11 p.m. Oct. 3 after an argument over drugs. He told police that Hughes "became irate and slapped (him) across the face," Bortner wrote in the complaint.

Grenoble, who was seated on his couch at the time, used his walker to try to escape, but as he was walking away, Hughes pushed him to the floor. "She then held her hand over (Grenoble's) mouth and told him that she would burn his eye with a lit cigarette that was in her other hand," Bortner wrote. She then removed her hand from his mouth, grabbed a utility knife and hit him on the top of his head with the butt of the knife, according to the complaint.

Hughes and Rivera, according to the complaint, then picked Grenoble up and put him in his wheelchair. "Hughes then began to threaten Grenoble with the utility knife, saying she was going to cut him multiple times," Bortner wrote.

Hughes then took $100 in cash, Grenoble's cell phone and his 2015 Buick Encore, Bortner wrote, "leaving Grenoble helpless to sit in his handicap chair for two days."

Grenoble was able to make his way to his front door on Oct. 5 and yell for help, the complaint states.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance to be checked for a heart condition and low blood pressure, according to the complaint.

The affidavit said the investigation revealed that Grenoble's wallet was in his car and that his M&T bank card was used for unauthorized purchases totaling more than $2,000 in the days following the robbery.

Hughes was charged with robbery, theft, simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and other charges. Rivera was charged with robbery, theft and the auto theft charge, among other offenses. Hughes remains in York County Prison on $700,000 bail and her case in pending in York County Common Pleas Court. An arrest warrant is outstanding for Rivera, according to Magisterial District Judge Scott Gross' office.

