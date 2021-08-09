Police: Couple wakes up to burglary in progress, leading to arrest

Aug. 9—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man was arrested Sunday morning on multiple burglary and theft charges after a couple woke up to find him snooping in their bedroom.

According to a Janesville Police Department news release, officers responded to a call in the 1400 block of Barberry Drive, where a woman said she woke up to a man with a flashlight looking through her bedroom. She alerted her husband, who struggled with the suspect. He broke free from the man and fled on foot.

Police said the suspect had been in the home for several minutes and intended to steal several items, including firearms. He dropped two guns as he fled, according to the release.

An investigation led police to identify Dillon Dutcher, 29, of Janesville as the suspect in the break-in. Dutcher was also sought for a burglary at a business in the 1300 block of Excalibur Drive and damage to four other businesses reported July 26, police said.

Dutcher was taken to the Rock County Jail and is charged with burglary, burglary while armed, theft, theft of a firearm and criminal damage to property. Police said investigations of these incidents are ongoing.