Police: Courtland man caught with 1.5 pounds of meth

Mar. 22—A Courtland man is in Morgan County Jail with bond set at $500,000 following his arrest on a methamphetamine trafficking charge after police drug agents called to set up a deal with the suspect and found 1 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine in his jacket, according to court documents.

Police charged Jyasiel Devante Hampton, 29, after they called a dealer identified as "Game" in an informant's cellphone, according to an affidavit filed by Decatur police investigator David Craig on March 10. The affidavit said an investigator with the North Alabama HIDTA drug task force called Game, who was later identified as Hampton, to set up a drug transaction. It said Hampton told the caller to go to KeKe's casino at 1222 21st Ave. S.W. and that Hampton would be in a gold Tahoe backed into a spot at the address.

While en route, authorities observed the vehicle pull into "the casino," the affidavit said. They later saw the suspect drive from the back of the building. They stopped him and were given permission by Hampton to search his vehicle, according to the affidavit. No drugs were found in the vehicle, according to the affidavit, but investigators searched the immediate area and located an XXL-size jacket with 1 1/2 pounds of meth wrapped inside of it. The jacket had been placed in a stack of tires near the Tahoe, the court document said.

Hampton told investigators the drugs came from Leighton but would not say if they were his, the affidavit said. Two cellphones were found on Hampton and when officers called the number they had for the drug deal, one of Hampton's phones rang, the affidavit said.

Court documents said if Hampton posts bail, he is to wear a GPS ankle monitor and be placed under house arrest.

