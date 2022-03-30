Police and Courts 3/30/22

Mar. 30—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—Aaron Christopher Davis, 27, of 468 Walnut St., Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Davis is facing two second-degree misdemeanor charges consisting of one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of receiving stolen property for a Jan. 3 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly took a package left on the front porch of a residence on the 300 block of Pine Street. Charges against Davis were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is free on nonmonetary bail.

—Gabriel Johan Valverde-Leyva, 49, of 173 Walnut St., Meadville, had four charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Valverde-Leyva is facing a felony charge of possession with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; two misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; and a summary offense charge of minimum speed regulation for a Feb. 22 incident in Meadville in which he was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and failed to go at an intersection after the traffic light turned green. Charges against Valverde-Leyva were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

