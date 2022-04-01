Police and Courts 4/1/22

Apr. 1—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—Amanda Jean Hovis, 36, of 416 Fairmont Ave., Meadville, had six charges against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Hovis is facing a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass, a third-degree felony charge of intercept communications, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, two third-degree misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and a summary offense charge of public drunkenness for a Feb. 17 incident in Meadville in which she allegedly forced her way into a building on the 1000 block of East Alley. Charges against Hovis were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released after posting bail of $30,000 by a professional bondsman.

—Christopher Codie Thebeau, 26, whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Thebeau is facing a second-degree felony charge of theft by unlawful taking and a summary offense charge of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked for a Feb. 25 incident in Meadville in which Thebeau allegedly took unlawful control of a vehicle and drove away with it. Charges against Thebeau were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

—Rachel Madison Lance, 22, of 15368 South Norrisville Road, Meadville, had one charge against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Lance is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of retail theft for a Jan. 4 incident in Meadville in which she allegedly placed a $14-price tag on a $29 jacket and attempted to buy the jacket at the lowered price. Charges against Lance were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on nonmonetary bail.