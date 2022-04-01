Police and Courts 4/1/22

Sean P. Ray, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
Apr. 1—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—Amanda Jean Hovis, 36, of 416 Fairmont Ave., Meadville, had six charges against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Hovis is facing a second-degree felony charge of criminal trespass, a third-degree felony charge of intercept communications, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, two third-degree misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and a summary offense charge of public drunkenness for a Feb. 17 incident in Meadville in which she allegedly forced her way into a building on the 1000 block of East Alley. Charges against Hovis were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released after posting bail of $30,000 by a professional bondsman.

—Christopher Codie Thebeau, 26, whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Thebeau is facing a second-degree felony charge of theft by unlawful taking and a summary offense charge of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked for a Feb. 25 incident in Meadville in which Thebeau allegedly took unlawful control of a vehicle and drove away with it. Charges against Thebeau were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

—Rachel Madison Lance, 22, of 15368 South Norrisville Road, Meadville, had one charge against her held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Lance is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of retail theft for a Jan. 4 incident in Meadville in which she allegedly placed a $14-price tag on a $29 jacket and attempted to buy the jacket at the lowered price. Charges against Lance were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on nonmonetary bail.

