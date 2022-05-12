Police and Courts 5/11/22

May 12—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—Jack Stanley Burford III, 29, of 628 William St., Meadville, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Burford is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary offense charges consisting of three counts of disorderly conduct for a March 22 incident in Meadville in which Burford allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and struggled with law enforcement while being placed under arrest. Charges against Burford were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.