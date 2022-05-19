Police and Courts 5/19/22

May 19—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—Ronnie Vess Haycraft Jr., 30, of 210 Pillow St., Butler, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pedolino on Tuesday. Haycraft is facing a first-degree felony charge of strangulation, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and two summary offenses for harassment and possession/use of drug paraphernalia for a May 1 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly put his hands around a woman's throat, put a lit cigarette against her skin and threw a phone at her, while also allegedly possessing a smoking pipe, multiple hypodermic needles and a digital scale. Charges against Haycraft were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

—Timothy Emmanuel Hull, 50, of 903 Liberty St. Apt. 2, Meadville, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on May 13. Hull is facing a second-degree felony charge of strangulation, a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, and two summary offense charges of harassment and disorderly conduct for a May 1 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat, threatened to kill her and was under the influence of methamphetamine. Charges against Hull were filed by Meadville Police Department. He was released on unsecured bail of $25,000.

—Nichole Lynn Simmons, 32, of 285 West Center St., Meadville, was arraigned on Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on four charges. Simmons is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of retail theft and three misdemeanor charges, consisting of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia for a Nov. 5, 2021, incident in Meadville in which she allegedly took a shirt worth $39.99 and was found in possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine, as well as a glass smoking device. Charges against Simmons were filed by Meadville Police Department. She is being held in the Erie County jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

—Joshua Christopher Collins, 28, of 645 Washington St., Meadville, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on five charges. Collins is facing a second-degree felony charge of strangulation, a third-degree felony charge of robbery, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and two summary offense charges for harassment and disorderly conduct for an incident on Tuesday in which Collins allegedly applied pressure to a woman's throat, took her phone out of her hands and hit her by headbutting and striking her. The alleged incident took place in Meadville. Charges against Collins were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .