Police and Courts 6/4/22

Sean P. Ray, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
·1 min read

Jun. 4—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—Cameron Cathleen Leonhart, 23, of Cambridge Springs, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Leonhart is facing a felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of communication facility; and two misdemeanor charges consisting of one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia for a Nov. 9, 2021, incident in Meadville. Charges against Leonhart were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on unsecured bail of $10,000.

