Police and Courts 6/6/22

Jun. 6—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—Tyler Matthew Beers, 29, of 1080 1/2 Liberty St., Meadville, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Beers is facing two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and three summary offenses consisting of two counts of harassment and one count of disorderly conduct for a May 16 incident in Meadville in which Beers allegedly fought with emergency medical technicians trying to assist him after he took a "combination of methamphetamine and wasp spray," according to the charges. Charges against Beers were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

State Police

Crashes

—A 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man escaped from a burning 2008 Chevrolet Silverado which caught fire while he was driving on Teepleville Road in Richmond Township on May 26 at around 8:38 p.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville, the man was traveling south when the cabin of the car began filling up with smoke coming from the dashboard. The man was able to steer the car off the right-hand shoulder of the roadway and retrieve his dog before exiting the vehicle. The Silverado then became engulfed in flames, but the man escaped injury. The vehicle suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Police were assisted by Cambridge Springs Fire/Rescue at the scene.