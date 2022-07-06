Police and Courts 7/6/22

Jul. 6—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

Lillian Whitney Bond, 31, of the 400 block of Willow Street and Travis Conrad Holzer, 28, of the 1000 block of South Main Street were arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Bond faces a third degree felony charge of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief while Holzer faces a charge of criminal mischief. Meadville Police Department filed both charges following an incident reported Monday evening at Fairmont Apartments in which a mailbox lock at the complex was damaged. Bond told police she had Holzer drill the mailbox lock so that she could obtain an electronic benefit transfer card, according to the probable cause affidavit. Holzer told police that Bond intended to use the card to pay him for fixing her broken phone, according to police. Bond remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond. Holzer remains free on nonmonetary bond conditions. A preliminary hearing for both defendants was scheduled for July 15 before Pendolino.