Police and Courts 8/2/22

Aug. 2—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—Joey Knight Vargas, 23, whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood, acting for Judge Samuel Pendolino, on Monday. Vargas is facing a first-degree felony charge of burglary, a third-degree felony charge of criminal trespass, four second-degree misdemeanor charges consisting of three counts of criminal mischief and one count of resisting arrest, a third-degree felony charge of disorderly conduct and three summary offense charges for one count of harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct for a July 10 incident in Meadville in which he allegedly damaged vehicles in a Burger King parking lot before breaking into the building and causing damage. Charges against Vargas were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

—Linda Denise Hall, 51, of the 1000 block of Liberty Street, Meadville, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood, acting for Judge Samuel Pendolino, on a single charge. Hall is facing a third-degree felony charge of retail theft for a July 3 incident in Meadville in which she allegedly stole beer from a business. Charges against Hall were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on unsecured bail of $10,000.